Car crashes into South Hill home, one person injured

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crashed into a home on W. 16th Avenue early Friday morning.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene. One person was injured in the crash but is expected to survive.

Spokane Police said the driver was likely under the influence when the crash happened.

This is a developing story.

