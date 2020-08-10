Car crashes into river, kills three east of Ponderay

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp, Olivia Roberts

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Three people died Sunday evening when the car they were in crashed into the Pack River, according to Idaho State Police.

Around 6:30 p.m., troopers rushed to Highway 200 near the Pack River for reports of a car in the river. Authorities got to the area and found one car in the water.

According to Idaho State Police, a pickup driven by 32-year-old Stephen Estes was traveling eastbound, with 30-year-old Lindsey Rose, 41-year-old Jeffrey Hooper and two children as passengers. Estes lost control of the car, crossed into the westbound lane, and drove into the Lower Pack River. All three adults died at the scene. Both children were taken to Bonner General Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The cause is under investigation. ISP said only one car was involved in the crash.

The Pack River is about 10 miles east of Ponderay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

