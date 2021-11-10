Crash sends car into building in East Central neighborhood, at least one injured

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash sent one car into a building in the East Central neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of S Madelia St and E Sprague Ave.

The car caused exterior damage to the side of the ABC Safes, Keys and Locks building.

Here's a look at the car, a Chevy Suburban, that crashed into a building. 📸Photo from @OliviaKXLY pic.twitter.com/dlfjqLXHoN — Derek Deis (@DerekKXLY) November 10, 2021

According to the Spokane Fire Department, at least one person was hurt. It is not clear how severe their injuries are.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

