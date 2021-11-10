Crash sends car into building in East Central neighborhood, at least one injured
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash sent one car into a building in the East Central neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of S Madelia St and E Sprague Ave.
The car caused exterior damage to the side of the ABC Safes, Keys and Locks building.
According to the Spokane Fire Department, at least one person was hurt. It is not clear how severe their injuries are.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
