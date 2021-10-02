Car crashes in Spokane Valley on I-90, causing delays

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A car crash happened in Spokane Valley Saturday morning, delaying traffic.

The crash happened on eastbound I-90 at the intersection of the interstate and Pines Rd.

Spokane Valley Fire Department said eastbound traffic has been brought down to a single lane, causing delays.

No injuries have been reported.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the scene.

Collision on I-90 EB at MP 290, the I-90 and Pines intersection, in the Spokane Valley right lane is blocked expect a slight delay. Beginning at 11:17 am on Oct. 2, 2021 until 1:15 pm on Oct. 2, 2021. — Spokane Area Traffic (@SRTMC) October 2, 2021

