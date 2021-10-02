Car crashes in Spokane Valley on I-90, causing delays
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A car crash happened in Spokane Valley Saturday morning, delaying traffic.
The crash happened on eastbound I-90 at the intersection of the interstate and Pines Rd.
Spokane Valley Fire Department said eastbound traffic has been brought down to a single lane, causing delays.
No injuries have been reported.
Washington State Patrol is investigating the scene.
This is a developing story.
