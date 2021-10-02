Car crashes in Spokane Valley on I-90, causing delays

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A car crash happened in Spokane Valley Saturday morning, delaying traffic.

The crash happened on eastbound I-90 at the intersection of the interstate and Pines Rd.

Spokane Valley Fire Department said eastbound traffic has been brought down to a single lane, causing delays.

No injuries have been reported.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.

 

