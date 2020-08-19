Car crashes head-on into semi near Rathdrum, one injured

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

RATHDRUM, Idaho — One person was injured when a car crashed head-on into a semi near Rathdrum.

Idaho State Police said a Chevy Trailblazer was driving eastbound on State Highway 53 and crossed left of center, striking a semi head-on.

The driver of the Trailblazer was taken to Kootenai Health and then to Sacred Heart Medical Center. The semi driver was not injured.

ISP said seatbelts were born by both drivers.

The road was blocked for several hours, but has since reopened.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.