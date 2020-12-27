Wallace car crash witness helps deputies track down drug trafficking suspects

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

WALLACE, Idaho — The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office says the witness of a car crash helped deputies locate and arrest two drug trafficking suspects in Wallace on Saturday.

Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on I-90 near milepost 60. The witness watched the suspect’s car take off and decided to follow it.

The car drove to the Wallace Inn parking lot, where deputies quickly responded and found two suspects inside.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, K9 Midnight helped locate methamphetamine, heroin, oxy pills, and marijuana also inside the car. The two suspects were arrested for drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia.

The crash is being investigated by Idaho State Police.

