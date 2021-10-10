Minor injury reported in car crash on I-90, scene cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crash happened Sunday afternoon on I-90 in Spokane, causing delays.
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the crash happened at a median on westbound I-90 near the Geiger interchange. People that were driving through were told to expect long delays.
Washington State Patrol said only one car was involved and there was a minor injury. They added the scene has been cleared.
This is a developing story.
