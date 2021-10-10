Minor injury reported in car crash on I-90, scene cleared

Matthew Kincanon,
Posted:
Updated:
by Matthew Kincanon
Imgonline Com Ua Frameblurred 1jwhdrbavl
WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crash happened Sunday afternoon on I-90 in Spokane, causing delays.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the crash happened at a median on westbound I-90 near the Geiger interchange. People that were driving through were told to expect long delays.

Washington State Patrol said only one car was involved and there was a minor injury. They added the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories