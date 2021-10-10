Minor injury reported in car crash on I-90, scene cleared

by Matthew Kincanon

WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crash happened Sunday afternoon on I-90 in Spokane, causing delays.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the crash happened at a median on westbound I-90 near the Geiger interchange. People that were driving through were told to expect long delays.

Washington State Patrol said only one car was involved and there was a minor injury. They added the scene has been cleared.

There is a collision in the median of westbound I-90 near the Geiger interchange in Spokane. Expect long delays. https://t.co/ZphkCHFrIA pic.twitter.com/C0Jwk053hD — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 10, 2021

This is a developing story.

