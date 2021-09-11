Car crash in north Spokane leaves people without power

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crash left hundreds of people without power in north Spokane.

Power is out for some people in the Audobon-Downriver area of Spokane after a car crashed into a power pole Friday afternoon.

The crash happened near Walton and Alberta.

Avista said more than 400 people are without power.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.

