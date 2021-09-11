Car crash in north Spokane leaves people without power
SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crash left hundreds of people without power in north Spokane.
Power is out for some people in the Audobon-Downriver area of Spokane after a car crashed into a power pole Friday afternoon.
The crash happened near Walton and Alberta.
Avista said more than 400 people are without power.
There’s no word on what caused the crash.
This is a developing story.
