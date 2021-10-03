Car crash in Grant County causes traffic backups, serious injury reported

by Matthew Kincanon

GRANT CO., Wash. — A car crash in Grant County is causing traffic to back-up for hours, and people are encouraged to avoid the area.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office encouraged people to avoid SR-28 at MP 60 for the next four hours due to the crash.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash where a severe injury has been reported.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.