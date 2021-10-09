Motorcycle crash kills one, injures another, causing significant delays on I-90

by Matthew Kincanon

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — One person died and another was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday that caused significant traffic delays on I-90 near Liberty Lake.

According to Washington State Patrol, Trevor J. Conklin, 43, along with a 13-year-old passenger, were riding a motorcycle eastbound on I-90. As a car slowed down in front of them, WSP said the motorcycle hit the car, ejecting both Conklin and the teen.

Conklin died at the scene and the teen was injured. WSP said both were wearing helmets.

The crash fully blocked traffic on eastbound I-90. Washington State Department of Transportation said it caused delays for both east and westbound I-90.

WSP said both lanes were blocked while a Lifelite medical helicopter was in the area. The teen was taken to the hospital.

WSP said there is a detour in Liberty Lake on Appleway Blvd. Also, they said eastbound traffic can get by on the right shoulder through the scene.

At one point, WSP said eastbound traffic was backed up to Sullivan Rd., while westbound traffic was backed up across the Idaho state line.

The crash is under investigation.

Right shoulder is now open to traffic. Please use extreme caution and expect significant delays through the area. https://t.co/L3DowxKuI7 pic.twitter.com/L6rYqEV9bb — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 9, 2021

This is a developing story.

