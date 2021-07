Lanes of westbound I-90 reopen near Division ramp

by Connor Sarles

WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — The two left lanes of westbound I-90 have reopened near the Division off-ramp following a crash.

The crash was just before the off-ramp downtown, and traffic was backed up past Carnahan.

There is a collision blocking the left two lanes of WB I-90 just before the Division Street off-ramp in Spokane. Expect significant delays. https://t.co/7LJ4lAwbxy pic.twitter.com/qwCZaSuG6Z — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 11, 2021

