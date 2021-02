Car crash blocks lanes of US 95 near Westmond

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

BONNER CO., Idaho — A car crash has blocked northbound lanes of Highway 95 near Westmond.

Idaho State Police and the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash and urge drivers to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

The roadway is blocked northbound, the roadway will continue to be intermittently blocked as the crash is investigated. Avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible. https://t.co/HFBCAUjqLC — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) February 23, 2021

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.