7-car crash cleared from eastbound I-90 in Spokane Valley

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SRTMC

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Eastbound lanes of I-90 have reopened near Evergreen in Spokane Valley after a seven-car crash was cleared.

Washington State Patrol says minor injuries have been reported.

Troopers on scene. 7 cars involved. Minor injuries. Tow trucks have been ordered. Use alternate routes through Spokane Valley. https://t.co/Bm2tOGhWFG — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) June 3, 2021

