Car crash blocking northbound lane of US-395 and Swenson Rd.

DEER PARK, Wash. — A car crash is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 395 near Swenson Road in Deer Park.

The Spokane Regional Traffic Management Center reports the crash happened just after noon Sunday, and that drivers in the area should expect delays.

Collision is blocking on US 395 NB at milepost 185, near Swenson Rd, Deer Park, beginning at 12:40 pm on March 8, 2020 until further notice. Expect delays. — Spokane Area Traffic (@SRTMC) March 8, 2020

