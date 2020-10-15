Car chase ends in North Spokane, investigation underway

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A high speed pursuit with a U-Haul truck ended in North Spokane early Thursday morning.

According to Spokane Sheriff’s deputies, the truck ended up in the parking lot of an apartment complex across from the Royal Park Retirement Center at Colton and Wedgewood.

Spokane police are on the scene here at a residence off of W 26th and S Inland Empire Way…I’m told they are responding to a warrant and it is part of a ongoing investigation pic.twitter.com/dM753G0p7S — Alex Crescenti (@AlexKXLY) October 15, 2020

Spokane Police told 4 News Now officers were responding to a warrant at the apartment. It is unclear who led deputies on the pursuit or why the chase began.

It appears the Spokane Sheriff’s Department is on the scene inside the apartment complex across from the Royal Park Retirement Center pic.twitter.com/5g1FiJWUgU — Alex Crescenti (@AlexKXLY) October 15, 2020

This is a developing story.

