Car chase ends in North Spokane, investigation underway
SPOKANE, Wash. — A high speed pursuit with a U-Haul truck ended in North Spokane early Thursday morning.
According to Spokane Sheriff’s deputies, the truck ended up in the parking lot of an apartment complex across from the Royal Park Retirement Center at Colton and Wedgewood.
Spokane Police told 4 News Now officers were responding to a warrant at the apartment. It is unclear who led deputies on the pursuit or why the chase began.
This is a developing story.
