Car battered by falling logs on State Route 28, no injuries reported

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles















GRANT CO., Wash. — A car was bashed up by logs that came loose from a trailer while driving on State Route 28. Thankfully, only minor injuries were reported.

Washington State Patrol is reminding drivers to secure their load before hitting the road — a load of wood was improperly secured, and came undone while driving on the highway. The logs landed on and around a car driving beside the truck, breaking the back fender, smashing the windshield, taking out a headlight and denting the rest of the vehicle.

#Breaking – Pickup/trailer lost a load of wood which struck a passenger car on SR28 near MP22 (Trinidad Hill west of Quincy). Fortunately, minor injuries only. Tow on scene. Always take your time to #SecureYourLoad – Get someone else to double check! pic.twitter.com/EWYjdLMsEM — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) November 23, 2020

WSP says the driver of the car was not seriously injured, and the vehicle has been towed.

