Capitol Police officer recounts Jan. 6 attack on Good Morning America
Erin Robinson
Posted:
Updated:
In a Good Morning America exclusive, Officer Harry Dunn recounts his experience being inside the US Capitol on the day of the January 6 insurrection.
Dunn, a 13-year veteran of the US Capitol Police Department, called those who attacked the capitol “terrorists” who tried to disrupt the country’s democracy.
Watch his full interview here.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.