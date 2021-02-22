Capitol Police officer recounts Jan. 6 attack on Good Morning America

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Julio Cortez FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records.

In a Good Morning America exclusive, Officer Harry Dunn recounts his experience being inside the US Capitol on the day of the January 6 insurrection.

Dunn, a 13-year veteran of the US Capitol Police Department, called those who attacked the capitol “terrorists” who tried to disrupt the country’s democracy.

Watch his full interview here.

