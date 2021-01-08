Capitol Police officer on life support dies from injuries suffered during riot

ABC NEWS — A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died following injuries suffered in the violent siege on the building Wednesday, according to a press release from the department.

The death is the fifth connected to the riots, which saw swarms of pro-Donald Trump protesters overwhelm police barricades, surge into the Capitol and force lawmakers to go into hiding.

The officer, identified as Brian D. Sicknick, died at 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening, police said.

“Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” USCP said in a statement. “He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and our federal partners.”

Sicknick had been with the department, most recently as part of the first responder unit, since 2008.

Three people died of medical emergencies, while a 35-year-old woman, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by Capitol police while trying to enter a broken window into the House Chamber.

Law enforcement said more than 50 Capitol police and Metropolitan police officers suffered injuries in the rioting, and “several USCP officers have been hospitalized with serious injuries.”

“These individuals actively attacked United States Capitol Police Officers and other uniformed law enforcement officers with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants, and took up other weapons against our officers,” the USCP said in a statement. “They were determined to enter into the Capitol Building by causing great damage.”

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned on Thursday afternoon in the wake of the riots. Several prominent people had called for him to step down, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the head of the police union.

Capitol Police Union Chairman Gus Papathanasiou said in a statement Thursday that officers were “frustrated and demoralized by the lack of leadership.”

“We have several protesters dead, multiple officers injured and the symbol of our Democracy, the U.S. Capitol, desecrated. This never should have happened,” Papathanasiou said in a statement.

