Can’t hit up the bar? Make your favorite local drink at home

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — You may not be able to go to your favorite bar right now, but you can make your favorite bar drink at home.

NYne Bar & Bistro, along with a few other bars around Spokane, is making it possible.

In a post to Facebook Friday, NYne said, “The support from our nYne community has been amazing and we want to say thank you! We have put together something special for you guys.”

That ‘special something’ is a drink kit- or kits- which are now available for curbside pickup, to-go and delivery with a food purchase.

For $50, you can now make your very own Sweetart right at home, or whip up a Mango Tango for just $35. LEARN MORE

Twigs in Spokane is offering a similar package.

The restaurant is now offering their famous lemon drop mix to-go. You can get it for $18 a quart, or purchase a whole kit for $75 (alcohol included).

You can view more drink kits HERE.

