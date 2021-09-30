Candidates for Spokane County health officer to be interviewed Friday

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District will conduct interviews for its open health officer position on Friday.

A search for a new health officer has been underway since the controversial firing of Dr. Bob Lutz in October 2020.

Dr. Frank Velazquez has been serving as interim health officer in the months since, but expressed he did not have interest in taking the full-time position.

Questions still remain over the legality of Lutz’s firing and whether or not Administrator Amelia Clark wrongfully terminated him.

The Spokane Regional Board of Health maintains she did not, despite a leaked memo and email indicating otherwise.

READ: Despite new evidence, Health Board denies Amelia Clark wrongfully terminated Dr. Lutz

The question that remains murky is whether or not Clark fired Lutz in a conversation on October 29, 2020. The issue at hand is that, in her role, Clark must ask the health board about termination and initiate that process during a public meeting.

In Lutz’s situation, that did not happen until a week after Clark terminated him.

The Inlander recently obtained an email sent to health board members by their attorney confirming Clark terminated Lutz as of 5:40 p.m. on October 29. The Inlander also reported that the BOH’s attorney sent a letter around the same time indicating that Clark met with Lutz on October 29 and gave him until 4 p.m. the next day to resign.

A memo released by Seattle-based law firm Ogden Murphy Wallace said a preliminary finding determined Clark “refused or neglected to obey or enforce” state requirements that forbid the removal of a local health officer until after a notice is given, and an opportunity for a hearing before the board.

Clark will play an integral role in the search for a new health officer.

On Friday, candidates will meet with three panels and then conduct one-on-one interviews with Clark. She will meet with the panels to receive their feedback and will then make a recommendation to the board. The board will either approve or deny her recommendation.

Clark said she hopes to name the county’s new health officer before the board’s October meeting.

RELATED: Spokane health board votes to draft statement on employee complaints about Amelia Clark

READ: ‘If I was in Amelia Clark’s shoes… I would resign’; An in-depth look at the investigation into Dr. Lutz’s illegal termination

READ: Exclusive: Health Dist. Administrator Amelia Clark finally answers questions about Lutz firing

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.