Campus military members, veterans get their own resource center at Whitworth

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash — Veterans and military members at Whitworth University have a new space to relax and heal.

For the first time, nearly 100 students have a dedicated Military and Veterans Resource Center (MaVRC). It has study spaces, a lounge, and a kitchen. There’s even a dedicated quiet space for veteran students who are dealing with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

“Our veterans are a very small breed,” said Phil Labrie, Associate Director of Military and Veterans Outreach for Whitworth University. “There’s not a lot of people that raise their right hand to do what they do, and I want to give them a place that they could feel comfortable at to build comradery.”

They had a smaller location that was more centralized on campus, but it shared space with other students. Ty Burbridge, a graduate student and a U.S. Army Veteran said they needed a space of their own.

A lot of vets, you know they don’t sleep well at night because they’re struggling with mental health and just to have someone to talk to at the house where they feel comfortable with that, I think that motivates a lot of people to get through their challenging times in life,” Burbridge said.

They’re currently fundraising to make the house more ADA accessible.

