Campfires, charcoal use banned in Washington parks starting Friday

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — With extreme hot and dry conditions affecting the entire state, campfires and charcoal use are banned in all Washington parks starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

All state parks and ocean beaches are under a level 3 burn ban or higher. Level 3 bans the use of wood fires and charcoal briquettes. Fireworks are also prohibited at all state parks.

Gas and propane self-contained camping stoves and portable gas firepits are allowed in designated camping and picnic sites.

The burn ban is in effect until further notice.

