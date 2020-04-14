Campbell and Wirth become first Gonzaga women teammates to make Scholar-Athlete team

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Gonzaga's Jenn Wirth high-fives Jessie Loera in win over Pepperdine

CLEVELAND – No. 13/13 Gonzaga women’s basketball players Katie Campbell and Jenn Wirth were both selected to the Division I-AAA Athletic Directors Association (ADA) 18th Annual Scholar-Athlete Team. Campbell and Wirth are two of 10 players nationally selected to the team, and it marks the first time in program history that two Zags were selected in the same year.

Campbell, who led the Bulldogs in threes made for the second-straight season, collects her second academic honor this season after earning WCC All-Academic honor last month. This season, Campbell averaged 11.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor; she scored in double figures 16 times on the year. The Oxnard, Calif., native also recorded her first career double-double this season, posting 12 points and a career-high 10 boards against Pepperdine on Jan. 23. She is set to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in psychology this year with a 3.36 GPA.

Wirth also collects her second academic honor this season after previously being named WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention last month. The Mesa, Ariz., native led the Zags in blocked shots and rebounding during the 2019-20 campaign, and she ranked third in scoring at 10.8 points per contest. Wirth finished in double-figures 18 times on the season with seven double-doubles, and she netted a career-high 24 points against Pacific on Jan. 11. The junior forward is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and carries a 3.36 GPA.

Campbell and Wirth are the eighth and ninth Zags to be honored with the award in program history. Under head women’s basketball coach Lisa Fortier, Campbell and Wirth, along with Chandler Smith (twice named), Kiara Kudron, Shelby Cheslek and Sunny Greinacher have each been named to the Division 1-AAA ADA Women’s Scholar Athlete Team.

Basketball players from all Division I-AAA ADA member institutions are eligible for these prestigious awards. Each of the nominees is required to maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.20 (4.00 scale) in undergraduate study and have been a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletics credentials. Nominees must have participated in at least 50 percent (50%) of the team’s games listed on the nomination form. To be eligible for nomination to the Scholar-Athlete Team, he/she must have reached junior academic standing at their institution (ineligible athletics transfers are NOT eligible).

Additionally, one male and one female student-athlete were selected as the Division I-AAA ADA Scholar-Athletes of the Year. Receiving this year’s female honoree is Ellie Harmeyer, a nursing major with a 4.0 GPA from Belmont University. The men’s honoree is Corey Kispert, a business administration major from Gonzaga University, who maintains a 3.43 GPA.

NACDA 2020 Division I-AAA Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team

Jaylyn Agnew, Creighton, Marketing, 3.79 GPA

Chelsea Brackmann, Bradley, Health Science, 3.57

Katie Campbell, Gonzaga, Psychology, 3.36

Kelly Campbell, DePaul, Health Sciences, 3.68

Gabi Haack, Bradley, Elementary Education, 3.76

Ellie Harmeyer, Belmont, Nursing, 4.00

Keri Jewett-Giles, Florida Gulf Coast, Educational Leadership, Child and Youth Studies, 3.90

Riley Popplewell, USC Upstate, Elementary Education, 4.00

Chante Stonewall, DePaul, Psychology & Sociology, 3.68

Jenn Wirth, Gonzaga, Psychology, 3.36

gonzaga athletics