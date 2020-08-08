Campaign launches to educate people about Kootenai Co. mask mandate

Ariana Lake

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– Messages about the new mask mandate in Kootenai County will soon be spread online, in-person, on television and heard over the radio. The City of Coeur d’Alene is partnering with other community stakeholders for the PSA.

It’s been just more than two weeks since the Panhandle Health District voted to require people wear masks in public places. Coeur d’Alene councilwoman Kiki Miller worries that the message hasn’t reached everyone.

“That’s what’s really important right now is to get the word out so that visitors, especially, and locals understand it is face covering required and that all of our health organizations, our cities, our schools, our businesses are all wanting people to support that effort so we can stay open,” Miller said.

Miller explained that they’ll be sharing a branded campaign on social media and through more traditional avenues. Billboards and signs are already up around Coeur d’Alene.

For Coeur d’Alene visitor Hannah Steele, it was unnerving to see so many people ignoring the mask mandate on Friday.

“We see people walking on the sidewalks and some people have them on, some people don’t. And then I went into the hotel earlier today and there was a good chunk of people who didn’t have them on,” Steele said. “I love Idaho. I just wish they would wear a mask.”

