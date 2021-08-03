Camp Reed sends kids home early due to unhealthy air quality

by Connor Sarles

DEER PARK, Wash. — Kids were sent packing Monday as YMCA Camp Reed ended its week of summer activities and camping early, due to worsening air quality in the Spokane area.

The summer camp made the announcement on Facebook, saying that with the pandemic still going on, they simply do not have the space to keep campers out of the smoke and adequately distanced.

Just a day after campers were dropped off, ready for a week of fun on Fan Lake, parents were called to come pick them back up.

Spokane’s air quality is at 191, just single-digits away from ‘Very Unhealthy’ air quality, which means people should stay indoors when possible.

As for CITs—the camp’s counselors-in-training program for teenagers, who do a week of work around camp and another week consisting of a 300-mile bike ride—Camp Reed says they made small tweaks to the program to allow it to continue.

Staff will be ready for parents’ arrival throughout the evening, and parents will receive a full refund.

Camp Reed is 30 miles north of Spokane at Fan Lake.

