'There were tears on our part and the campers': Camp Reed reflects on tough choice to send kids home

by Rania Kaur

ELK, Wash. — Smoky conditions have closed the doors for one camp, at least for right now.

Camp Reed sent 120 campers home yesterday, after just one day of camp.

“Obviously there were tears both on our part, the staff’s part, and the campers,” said Phil Harrison, Executive Director for YMCA’s Camp Reed.

Regardless of the difficulty of the decision, he believes he made the right call.

“As parents arrived for camp, we informed them with the air quality and the given state of the pandemic and how we can operate with the current state guidance, we may be in a position where we need to end camp early,” Harrison explained.

Camp was cancelled last year due to the pandemic which didn’t make the decision any easier. This year, it’s the combination of both the smoky skies and the pandemic that led to the closure.

“From a pandemic standpoint, we don’t feel comfortable keeping 120 kids indoors and in close quarters,” he said. “We don’t have the space to keep them distanced and just from a pandemic standpoint, some of our kids are still unvaccinated because they aren’t eligible.”

YMCA’s Camp Reed is planning to host camp next week. They will continue to monitor air quality.

