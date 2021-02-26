Calming and cooling for Saturday, while mountain snow continues – Mark

You made it to Friday!

If you are panning to travel across mountain passes, be prepared for harsh conditions. If you can delay your trip, it might be wise.

Passes are snow-packed and making for difficult travel.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

Mild conditions, but windy today

Heavy snow is falling mostly in the cascades

The Idaho mountains are also getting more snow

A sunny, calmer Saturday is on the way

Temperatures are about normal for this time of year – mostly in the high 30s and low 40s.

As the latest system moves out, it will bring west winds and mountain snow to the region. We should be mostly sunny and calmer Saturday with more clouds and mild Sunday. Dry and mild days are ahead.