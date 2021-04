Calmer and cooler Monday, warm up starts Tuesday – Mark

Mark Peterson by Mark Peterson

Sunny and cool today Your 4 Things 3/29/21 Below average state wide today. The front is moving out so we still have gusty winds and cooler temps. Sunny and mild into Wednesday. Clouds and low 60’s Wednesday into the weekend.

