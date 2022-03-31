Calmer and cooler for Thursday – Mark
Happy Thursday!
Here are your 4 Things to Know today:
- Today will be mostly sunny
- It will be much calmer than yesterday’s winds
- Sun returns Friday
- We’re expecting average temperatures
Here’s a look at your day planner: Sunshine with a few clouds and mild temperatures.
Our highs today are just a bit below average (53 in Spokane).
We’re expecting less wind than yesterday. Friday will be mostly sunny with a showers for Saturday.
Warmer weather comes Sunday with Monday showers and below average temps starting next week.
