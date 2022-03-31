Calmer and cooler for Thursday – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Happy Thursday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

  • Today will be mostly sunny
  • It will be much calmer than yesterday’s winds
  • Sun returns Friday
  • We’re expecting average temperatures

Here’s a look at your day planner: Sunshine with a few clouds and mild temperatures.

Our highs today are just a bit below average (53 in Spokane).

We’re expecting less wind than yesterday. Friday will be mostly sunny with a showers for Saturday.

Warmer weather comes Sunday with Monday showers and below average temps starting next week.

