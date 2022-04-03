Calm Sunday before a windy, stormy Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Saturday saw rain, snow, hail, graupel, and even some thunder and lightning in the Inland Northwest. The second half of the weekend should be far nicer.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid 30s as skies stay partly cloudy. The breeziness on Saturday afternoon should calm for the morning. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Cloud cover will really start building during the evening as a potent storm rolls in for Monday. We may even see a few scattered showers on Sunday evening before the bulk of the storm arrives overnight.

If you have plans to head over any of our mountain passes on Sunday night through early Tuesday, you may want to think twice. Heavy snow from this storm is projected to total 1-3 feet in the Cascades and 6 inches to 1 foot in the mountains of North Idaho. It’s going to be a huge challenge for road crews and for anyone trying to drive safely across the mountains.

Meanwhile, at lower elevations we’ll see rain, wind, and blowing dust on Monday. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Spokane south to Lewiston, west to Yakima, and north from there to Wenatchee and the Grand Coulee Dam. Damaging winds and blowing dust are possibilities here, especially on Monday afternoon.

The bottom line is it’s a good idea to take in the trash cans, porch furniture, and any other loose stuff you don’t want flying away before Monday!