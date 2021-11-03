Calm and cloudy before the Thursday storm – Mark

Happy Wednesday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

We’ll see some warmer conditions today

There will be areas of smoke

A cold front moves in tomorrow

Rainy and windy weather is on the way

Today will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday brings some rain with gusty winds.

Smoke from legal burns in Idaho is settling into our area. A cold front will mix out the smoke and bring in the rain for a windy, Thursday afternoon. Clouds with scattered showers are possible through the weekend and into next week.