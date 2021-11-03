Calm and cloudy before the Thursday storm – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Wednesday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

  • We’ll see some warmer conditions today
  • There will be areas of smoke
  • A cold front moves in tomorrow
  • Rainy and windy weather is on the way

Wed Mid 4 Things

Today will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Wed Rest Of

 

Thursday brings some rain with gusty winds.

Wed Thu Highs

Smoke from legal burns in Idaho is settling into our area. A cold front will mix out the smoke and bring in the rain for a windy, Thursday afternoon. Clouds with scattered showers are possible through the weekend and into next week.

Wed Planning 7 Day

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories