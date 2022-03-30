Call it a ‘Windy Wednesday’ – Mark

Happy Wednesday!

Here are the 4 Things to Know:

Today is going to be windy

We’ll have some showers in the mountains

Our temperatures are about average

A mild weekend is ahead

Temperatures will sit in the mid 40s-50s with some showers.

Our highs will be above average with gusty winds.

A cold front passes over us today bringing cooler temperatures and afternoon winds up to 35 mph.

Thursday will be sunny and a bit cooler Friday will bring low 50s.

Clouds and mid 50s for the weekend.