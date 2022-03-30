Call it a ‘Windy Wednesday’ – Mark
Happy Wednesday!
Here are the 4 Things to Know:
- Today is going to be windy
- We’ll have some showers in the mountains
- Our temperatures are about average
- A mild weekend is ahead
Temperatures will sit in the mid 40s-50s with some showers.
Our highs will be above average with gusty winds.
A cold front passes over us today bringing cooler temperatures and afternoon winds up to 35 mph.
Thursday will be sunny and a bit cooler Friday will bring low 50s.
Clouds and mid 50s for the weekend.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.