Call it a ‘Windy Wednesday’ – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Happy Wednesday!

Here are the 4 Things to Know:

  • Today is going to be windy
  • We’ll have some showers in the mountains
  • Our temperatures are about average
  • A mild weekend is ahead

Temperatures will sit in the mid 40s-50s with some showers.

Our highs will be above average with gusty winds.

A cold front passes over us today bringing cooler temperatures and afternoon winds up to 35 mph.

Thursday will be sunny and a bit cooler Friday will bring low 50s.

Clouds and mid 50s for the weekend.

