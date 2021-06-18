California vaping company to pay $375,000 to resolve lawsuit over illegal sales into Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — A California-based vaping company will pay $375,000 to resolve a lawsuit over illegal sales into Washington.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson brought the lawsuit against E-Juice Vapor Inc. in August 2020 after the company initially refused to cooperate with the state’s investigation.

The investigation involved the AG’s office assembling a list of 148 online sellers of vaping products. Investigators posed as minors or used false identifying information to attempt to make purchases. Washington’s law requires age verification for online sales and the investigation found that seven sellers did not do so.

Six retailers, which included Spokane’s VanVal Vapor, agreed to pay a combined half million dollars for the violations. That money will go toward continued enforcement of the state’s vaping product laws.

According to a release from the AG’s Office, unlike those six retailers, E-Juice Vapor Inc. did not cooperate with the initial phase of the investigation and did not provide information about its sales into Washington. That is when Ferguson filed the lawsuit.

Now, the AG’s Office says E-Juice Vapor is paying more than the other six targets of the sweep because of its initial lack of cooperation and because its sales into Washington were significantly higher than the others.

“E-Juice Vapor illegally put profits over the safety of children,” Ferguson said. “We will continue to work with parents to keep nicotine products out of the hands of youth.”

