California-based whiskey bar ‘The Purgatory’ opening location in downtown Spokane

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The latest addition to Spokane’s growing craft beer scene is coming soon—The Purgatory, a whiskey bar based out of Tracy, California, is opening a location in downtown Spokane.

The Purgatory aims to “create an elevated experience of dining” with “great whiskey, beer and food.” The bar specializes in elevated tavern fare like elk burgers, poke salad, salmon boards, sandwiches and more—not to mention their cocktails, beers, wines and whiskeys.

The original bar is located in Tracy, California, with another one slated to open at 524 W. Main Ave.

There is no scheduled date for the Spokane location to open, but they are hiring positions on The Purgatory website.

