‘Cakes for a Cause’ raises over $8,000 four N. Idaho families affected by suicide

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Courtesy Devin Fleck/Cakes for a Cause

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — More than $8,000 has been raised for four North Idaho families affected by suicide.

Each year, Devin Fleck hosts “Cakes for a Cause,” an auction to raise money for families. Fleck bakes the cakes, alongside a few friends, then auctions them off.

RELATED: ‘People care’: Laclede woman creates cake auction to raise money for families affected by suicide

The auction wrapped up on March 8— and this year, it raised just over $8,500 dollars, enough for $2,100 for each grieving family.

“It started six years ago… My son, Cyrus, when they were in 8th grade, it was literally the eve of their 8th grade graduation, his best friend C.J. tried, and very luckily unsuccessfully, to kill himself,” Fleck said. “They tell you to watch for certain signs. There were no signs.”

Fleck says that all proceeds go to local families who have recently lost a loved one to suicide. The money is intended to help cover funeral costs, counseling, and any other needs the family needs to address as they grieve. Any money left over, she said, goes to suicide prevention and awareness programs in local schools.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.