Cabela’s to offer special store hours for seniors

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

POST FALLS, Idaho — Cabela’s outdoor sports store announced it will offer special shopping hours for seniors who may be at higher risk of COVID-19.

Starting Thursday, the store will open one hour earlier for elderly customers to access essential products before the general public.

“We are committed health and safety of all customers and team members,” CEO of Bass Pro Shops, Johnny Morris, said in a statement. “We are taking precautions so we can continue serving our community in safe and responsible manner.”

The stores will open at 8:00 a.m. Monday through Friday for special senior shopping.

Cabela’s joins several other local stores changing hours of operation to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

