BUZZER BEATER!!! Suggs drills three to send Gonzaga to the Championship Game

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 03: Jalen Suggs #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs returns to the floor for the second half of their game against the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four semifinal game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) copyright ncaa

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It was the rock fight Mark Few expected, and the Gonzaga Bulldogs had their biggest test of the season, but in overtime, they made the plays to stay alive with a 93-90 win over UCLA in the national semifinal.

Jalen Suggs put up a shot just inside the half-court line to win the game with the clock at 0.0.

Joel Ayayi almost single handedly kept Gonzaga in the game in the first half with 15 points on 6-6 shooting in the first sixteen minutes, he finished with 22.

Drew Timme was nearly unstoppable once again with 25 even though he missed some minutes in foul trouble.

UCLA was able to control the pace of play the entire first half slowing the game down and playing with a slow tempo Gonzaga doesn’t like to play at. However, the Zags were able to hang close and took a one point lead into halftime.

Gonzaga moves on to play Baylor in the title game Monday night.

