Buying toys for your kids this year? Supply chain issues may make it difficult

by Vanessa Perez

Name brands can be everything to children. They want Air Jordans, not Air Jensens.

With supply chain issues this year, finding the right gift or toy might be a bit more difficult.

Uncle’s Games, Puzzles and More in Downtown Spokane is dealing with those very issues. If you are looking to get your hands on a three-by-three Rubix cube, you might be out of luck.

Owner Kyle Kemble says he has been able to get creative to get toys, like licensed Care Bears and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Rubix cubes.

Kemble says they are seeing issues with plastic in general. They do carry a lot of local products, so that has helped with supply chain issues, but Kemble says that could result in a higher price tag.

He noted that sometimes they have to pass costs onto customers. Other times, they are able to eat those costs.

“Maybe be flexible, sometimes the specific titles may not be there, but we have lots of stuff, so come try it out, put it in your hands,” Kemble said. “There’s a lot of great things out there. I know we’re one of many places that worked really hard to make sure we have great things for people to buy this year.”

Uncle’s has been planning for months to make sure shelves were stocked in time for Christmas shopping.

The store is located at 404 West Main Ave.

