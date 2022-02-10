Buy a Kitten-Gram for your Valentine to help sponsor a kitty at Kitty Cantina

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — This Valentine’s Day, buy a Kitten-Gram for your sweetheart through Spokane‘s Kitty Cantina.

The cat café is selling virtual Valentine’s Day cards so you can spread the love to your loved ones and some disadvantaged kitties who need help.

Kitten-Grams were a hit last year at Kitty Cantina.

The café was able to raise over $500 for the Disadvantage Kitty Sponsor Program (DKSP), specifically changing the lives of senior kitties and cats with special needs.

A Kitten-Gram is a digital Valentine “card” featuring one of Kitty Cantina’s adopted shelter cats, complete with a witty kitty pun.

There are cards for your fam-bam, your best buds, your crush, and even your ex!

You choose the design and Kitty Cantina sends them at 9 a.m. on Valentine’s Day.

There are 24 to choose from and they can be sent out via text or email.

Keep them anonymous or personalize them if you’re feeling frisky and 100% of the proceeds are put into the DKSP.

For more information, see this page on the Kitty Cantina website.

Pacino, 11-years-old, Sponsored Kitty Cantina: Disadvantaged Kitty Sponsor Program

Milo, 13-years-old, Sponsored Kitty Cantina: Disadvantaged Kitty Sponsor Program

Grandma, 5-years-old, Sponsor candidate Kitty Cantina: Disadvantaged Kitty Sponsor Program





