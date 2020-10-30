Showers, winds and mild temperatures make for a busy Friday – Mark

Mark Peterson
by Mark Peterson

Happy Friday!

Here are your 4 Things for Friday, October 30:

Fri 4 Things To Know[1]

Mild temperatures today with morning showers and afternoon winds.

Fri Dayplanner[1]

Gusty winds will cut into mild temperatures later today.

Fri Highs[1]

Today, a warming front pushes through with morning showers and then mid-day winds into the afternoon. Tonight and the weekend will see calm conditions, mild temperatures and sunshine. Warmer temperatures for the start of next week.

Fri 4 Day[1]

