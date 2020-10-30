Showers, winds and mild temperatures make for a busy Friday – Mark
Happy Friday!
Here are your 4 Things for Friday, October 30:
Mild temperatures today with morning showers and afternoon winds.
Gusty winds will cut into mild temperatures later today.
Today, a warming front pushes through with morning showers and then mid-day winds into the afternoon. Tonight and the weekend will see calm conditions, mild temperatures and sunshine. Warmer temperatures for the start of next week.
