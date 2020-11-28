Businesses on Main Ave. turn to ‘Small Business Saturday’ for revenue boost

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash, Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash.– Millions of people chose to stay home this Black Friday as they hit online sales rather than store lines.

Since March, we’ve told you the economic story of this pandemic through the shops on Main Avenue. Nine months later, those stores are hoping Black Friday and ‘Small Business Saturday’ can give them a boost.

Amber Park has been trying to keep her doors open at Wanderlust Delicato, a crafty business that is supposed to give wine and cheese lovers a special in-store experience.

“Come shop local , support small business and get some wine, buy some gifts, some gift cards,” Park said.

Another round of COVID-19 restrictions in Washington has forced her to switch things up, yet again.

“What we’ve done is transform our dining area into more of a retail hub, and so we’ve brought in more products, made it easy for you to shop,” Park said.

The shops on Main Avenue rely on that heavy foot traffic from the block every day, but that has been practically non-existent over the last nine months, forcing the businesses to rely on each other even more.

“We touch base a couple times a day, really,” said Park. “Whether it’s Locust and talking about their patio and what they’re doing to shift, or buying tea from Revival and making it with our truffles.”

That unity has also helped a newer coffee shop down the block at 19 West Main—Hatch opened for the first time just a week before Washington’s initial shutdown back in March.

“Our business has been this pandemic,” said co-owner Alex Howard.

Now, Howard and his co-owner are also getting creative as they have added some more retail items and are using social media to drive in customers. He said since the shop is so new, it’s hard to keep up with competitors who offer more items, but the help of others on the block has kept them open.

“It’s been tough, definitely have been seeing less foot traffic, but this is a very community minded block,” said Howard.

RELATED: How to celebrate Small Business Saturday in the Inland Northwest

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.