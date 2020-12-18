Businesses feel the impact of Live Local campaign

SPOKANE, Wash.– You’ll find beautiful botanicals inside Parrish and Grove in downtown Spokane. Store owner Amanda Parrish can tell you about every single one.

More people are hearing about this business in the Saranac Commons thanks to a new campaign called Live Local INW. Parrish and Grove is one of nearly 600 businesses listed on the website.

“Since the Live Local directory launched, we’ve seen a 20 percent increase in visits to our website and that’s really attributable to Live Local,” Parrish said.

You’ll also find Octavia Lewis’ skincare business, Inter-Tribal Beauty, listed on Live Local. She’s been staying busy doing more virtual skin care appointments and makeup classes.

“I’m staying afloat thanks to all my new customers. I believe that Live Local has brought in many more customers than I had previously,” Lewis said.

CARES Act funds were key to launching the website, according to campaign director Mariah McKay. Because of that pandemic assistance money, the resource is free for local businesses. McKay said she’s proud to see how this has energized the economy and raised awareness about the importance of supporting independent businesses, especially at a time when so many are struggling.

“I’m just really excited for the future because this is a situation where adversity is making us stronger as a business community,” McKay said. “Instead of everyone going their own direction, we really are a lot stronger together.”

The hope is to draw from that strength to grow a brighter future.

“Especially with everything we’ve gone through in 2020, I think it is so important to support local,” Parrish said.

The Live Local INW website has continued to grow since it’s launch last fall. With nearly 600 businesses, here is still room for more, according to McKay. You can apply to be part of the directory HERE.

