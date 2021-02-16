Business owners navigate Phase 2 of Washington’s reopening plan

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – The entire state of Washington is now in Phase 2.

Restaurants and bars can now open at 25% capacity. The same goes for worship services and indoor fitness. Concerts can also operate at 25% capacity or with 200 people.

Youth sports are also taking a step forward, now allowing kids to play against other teams.

Sports may be a hobby for some. For others, it’s what keeps them going when times get tough.

“At the time that was my life. A big, big chunk of my life. To take away something like that, it would have been devastating,” said Jered Tikker, Director of the Warehouse Athletic Facility.

While Tikker didn’t experience it first hand, he’s seen many kids at his facility struggle to not do what they love most.

“Hearing the stories about anxiety, depression, those kinds of things is terrifying,” he said.

He’s hopeful he’ll hear less of those stories now that Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan is officially underway.

Starting Monday, low and moderate-risk sports can compete against other teams. High-risk sports such as basketball are now able to practice with their teammates.

“They’ve had three months with no ability to do any basketball activities aside from just shooting by themselves in the gym. To get them back in some capacity, in any capacity, is just good,” said Tikker.

The start of Phase 2 is good news for every industry struggling during this pandemic, including restaurants.

“I felt like, oh my gosh! So exciting! I can see my customers,” said Jeannie Choi, Owner of D’Bali Asian Bistro.

D’Bali Asian Bistro officially opened its doors for in-person dining. However, with 25% capacity, they’re only able to seat three tables at a time.

Choi is asking people to make reservations ahead of time so that customers aren’t having to wait outside.

While it isn’t perfect, both business owners say moving forward to Phase 2 is a sign of hope and a step in the right direction.

“I always believe that tomorrow will be better than today. We love the community. A lot of them show love and support and I think we can still make it through,” said Choi.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.