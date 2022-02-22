Business owners in North Spokane concerned about possible homeless camp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Business owners in northeast Spokane are urging people to contact city leaders, concerned about a potential homeless camp in the area.

The controversy surrounds a city-owned property near Rowen and Florida.

O n Monday, business owners began calling and sharing emails, saying they met with two Spokane city council members who were gathering information about the property.

One of the businesses, Dynamic Gymnastics, sent an email to its families Monday. It says, in part, “we have been informed that Spokane Mayor Woodward is relocating a homeless camp of 200 people 2 blocks from our gym… we currently have 900 students and families that use this area and feel it will make a negative impact on the area.”

The company is encouraging families to contact city hall and share their concerns.

When 4 News Now contacted the city Monday, we were told there was nothing to announce.

The owner of a coffee shop in the area also took to Facebook Monday, saying “We already deal with a large amount of theft and vandalism in this area. There are tons of small businesses in the area that this is going to impact as well as housing. Please call/email the city council and voice your concern.”

Spokane City Council Member Michael Cathcart says he’s spoken to business owners in the area and while nothing is finalized, he said “there are a lot of very valid concerns coming from the community, which I share. The discussion is ongoing with the Mayor and City Administrator.”

Cathcart also shared that there’s a town hall meeting Tuesday night to discuss the issue.

The meeting is at the Hill House Event Center on North Market at 5 pm.