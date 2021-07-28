‘Burst-A-Bus’ school supply drive preparing 4,000 Spokane students for first day of class

by Rylee Fitzgerald

SPOKANE, Wash. — The annual “Burst-A-Bus” school supply drive kicked off Tuesday, July 27. The Salvation Army is partnering with local Fred Meyer and Target stores to help set students up for success for the coming school year.

They are looking for backpacks, calculators, pens, pencils, crayons, erasers, paper (ruled, drafting, composition books, wired notebooks), rulers, highlighters and more, which can go a long way in helping a child’s educational growth.

“Getting back to school full time will help bring back some normalcy into the lives of our local children,” said Major Ken Perine of The Salvation Army Spokane. “In saying that, we want to do everything possible to give our young people the tools needed to succeed at school. Research shows that having adequate school supplies can make a difference in a child’s learning environment.”

Donations are being accepted at the following locations on the dates listed below:

Wednesday, July 28: Fred Meyer in Spokane Valley, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Thursday, July 29: Fred Meyer in Wandermere, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Friday, July 30: Target at Northpointe, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Saturday, July 31: Target at Northpointe, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Supplies collected will be distributed for free on August 11 to 4,000 local students K-12, on a first-come, first-served basis at the 12th Annual Backpacks for Kids event at 222 E. Indiana Ave.

If you’re interested in volunteering for Burst-A-Bus or Backpacks for Kids on August 11, contact The Salvation Army Spokane at 509-325-6810.

Monetary donations are also being accepted HERE.

