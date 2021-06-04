Burn restrictions now in place across Spokane County

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire Marshals across the greater Spokane area have all enacted burn restrictions, effective Friday.

With drier weather conditions, Fire Marshals are hoping the burn restrictions in place will keep communities safe from fire risk by reducing the number of human-caused fires.

“Burn restrictions are put in place to keep us all safe and healthy,” said Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal, Greg Rogers. “After a review of the short-range weather forecast, along with the low amount of rainfall this spring in Spokane County and discussions with our area Fire Chief partners, we feel it is prudent to initiate Burn Restrictions for Spokane County until further notice.”

Spokane County is facing an increased fire risk due to dry conditions and a lack of rainfall. Until that risk has lowered, unauthorized open burning and unauthorized recreational fires are restricted.

Under the restriction, all recreational fires are not allowed, including any outdoor fire without a chimney, like a backyard fire pit or campfire. All open burning is restricted, including burning of fields and yard waste.

Manufactured portable outdoor devices, like fireplaces, chimeneas, barbeques and patio warmers are allowed when used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

Any person found with a recreational fire or conducting open burning who fails to take immediate action to extinguish or otherwise continue such burning will be charged with a misdemeanor.

