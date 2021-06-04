Burn restrictions in place, but cooler weather is on the way- Mark

After several days of hot weather, we finally get some relief this weekend.

We’re seeing warm temperatures again today, but we’ll dip down into the 60s Saturday and Sunday.

That said, because of the lack of rain recently, we are at an increase risk of wildfires. New burn restrictions are in place across Spokane County:

Here’s a look at the rest of your day:

A red flag warning is in effect for much of the Columbia Basin through 10 p.m.

Here are today’s highs: We’re sitting at about 83 in the greater Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area, with hotter temperatures to the west and down south.

Winds will kick up today. Cooler conditions are ahead this weekend with temperaturess around 70 into Monday. We’ll warm up mid-week.