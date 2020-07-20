Burn restrictions in effect across Spokane County

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Burn restrictions went into effect Monday for several cities across Spokane County.

Fire Marshals from the Spokane Valley Fire Department, City of Spokane Fire Department, Spokane County, City of Cheney, City of Airway Heights and the City of Deer Park have all enacted the Fire Danger Burn Restrictions as high temperatures are expected throughout the week.

The latest forecast shows temperatures will linger in the 90s throughout the week.

Under the restrictions, all recreational fires and open burning are prohibited. Manufactured portable outdoor devices and approved fuels in appropriate devices are allowed. Designated campfires in parks and campgrounds may be allowed as approved and determined by agencies with jurisdiction.

Anyone found with a recreational fire or conducting open burning who fails to take immediate action to extinguish or otherwise discontinue such burning will be charged with a misdemeanor.

“Burn restrictions are put in place to keep us all safe and healthy,” said Spokane Valley Fire Marshal Greg Rogers. “After a review of the short-range weather forecast and the low humidity for Spokane County and discussions with our area Fire Chief partners, we feel it is prudent to initiate Burn Restrictions for Spokane County until further notice.”

RELATED: It’s getting hot, hot, hot in the Inland Northwest

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.