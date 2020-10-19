Burn ban to be lifted for the Spokane area Tuesday

Fire restrictions lifted in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Outdoor recreational fire restrictions that were implemented this summer are being lifted.

The burn ban lift will take effect Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.

Due to the current and forecasted cooler and wetter conditions, restrictions for specified outdoor recreational fires, such as campfires, fire bowls and fire pits, will be lifted for the Spokane County and Spokane Metro area by order of the Spokane Metro Fire Marshals.

Provided that people are in compliance with safety regulations, outdoor recreational fires are allowed in the City of Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Liberty Lake, Millwood and throughout all unincorporated areas of Spokane County.

“With the horrendous fire losses this year across the nation, I appreciate the effort of our community this summer in practicing recreational safe burning,” Spokane Fire Department Fire Marshal Lance Dahl said. “Please continue this safe burning practice through the fall season.”

The burn lift will remain in place until weather and fire danger conditions change.

