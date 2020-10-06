Burlington Coat Factory to open Spokane Valley store next week

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Burlington Stores, a national off-price retailer, is opening a new store in Spokane Valley this fall.

The store plans to open October 16 and will be located at 15505 East Broadway Avenue.

Burlington Coat Factory will be open Monday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The store plans to implement social distancing practices for the safety of shoppers and employees.

Find more information here.

